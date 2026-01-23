Russia spent the annual budget of the regional center on one massive shelling of Ukraine alone

Nizhny Novgorod lives on the money spent on the January 20 attack on Ukraine for a year

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv (Photo: Kyiv SES)

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on the night of January 20 cost the Kremlin more than $131 million, an amount commensurate with the annual budget of a city of many thousands. About reports The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to the GUR, Russian troops used 372 air attack weapons during the shelling. These include Iskander ballistic missiles, Zircon hypersonic missile, X-101 cruise missiles, RM-48U training missiles, as well as Geranium (Russian designation Shahed), Harpy and "Gerbera".

The total cost of the weapons used exceeds $131 million, or more than 10.2 billion rubles. For comparison, Veliky Novgorod, with a population of about 220,000 people, lives on this amount for a year. It is also equal to about one-third of the annual budget of such Russian regions as Kalmykia and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

The DIU notes that this money could be used to build a modern cancer center or finance hundreds of social projects.

Such expenditures on shelling Ukrainian cities are taking place against the backdrop of a record budget deficit in the Russian Federation, the intelligence service said. According to the intelligence service, last year it reached 5.6 trillion rubles ($70 billion), which is about 2.6% of GDP, and to support military spending, Moscow is raising taxes and excise taxes, cutting funding for the social sphere and state investment programs.