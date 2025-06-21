Zelenskyy: I really don't want Trump to negotiate with Russia against our benefit based on Iran

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin during talks in Helsinki (Illustrative photo from 2018: EPA)

Ukraine "really does not want" US President Donald Trump to negotiate with the Russians against Kyiv's benefit amid the Iran issue, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists.

The head of state noted that the Russian dictator "really wants us to be without America." The president admitted that for his American colleague, the issue of the Iran-Israel conflict is certainly a higher priority than the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that the Russians will not be able to realistically support Iran.

"Because they don't have the strength. But they will pretend that they are trying. And this is also a sign, I think, to President Trump. And I really don't want him to negotiate with the Russians against this background, not in our favor," the leader of Ukraine explained.

He emphasized that Ukraine is giving signals to the United States and wants "nothing to happen behind the scenes" and for the US president to "choose the historically correct step."

"Because it is historically right to be with us. Because Putin is an aggressor. And in any case, the aggressor will lose," the president added.

Zelenskyy noted that it is a priority for Kyiv to maintain Washington's support, adding that there are European countries that have already "given appropriate signals that they will be with Ukraine even in the most difficult situation."

"I consider the situation without America's participation to be the most difficult. These people [European partners] will be with us and will do everything to make Ukraine feel that it is not alone," he concluded.