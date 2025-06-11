Zelenskyy meets with prime ministers of Greece, Croatia and Bulgaria

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Photo: OP)

On Wednesday, June 11, in Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held separate meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. This was reported by the Office of the President.

During the meeting with Mitsotakis, Zelensky thanked him for his participation in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit and consistent support of the Ukrainian people.

The President informed on the course of negotiations on peace and shared his vision of how pressure on Russia could force it to end the war.

In particular, detailed attention was paid to Ukraine's needs to protect people from Russian shelling – strengthening air defense.

In addition, the leaders discussed the reconstruction of the country, in particular Odesa and the region. Ukraine and Greece are also interested in restoring and developing port infrastructure. According to Zelenskyy, these issues will be on the agenda of the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, which will take place on July 10-11 in Rome.

At the meeting with Plenkovic, the President thanked him for his readiness to continue supporting Ukrainian soldiers, especially with artillery and shells. Croatia has already handed over 13 packages of military aid to Ukraine.

"Special thanks for the assistance in the rehabilitation of our soldiers, as well as for the rehabilitation of Ukrainian children. The first international conference on supporting Ukrainian veterans, which will be held in October in Croatia, is undoubtedly an important step in helping defenders," Zelenskyy said .

He added that the main focus of the conversation was the path to peace. The President emphasized that Moscow's ultimatum demands are unacceptable and added: in response to such a blatant prolongation of the war, the world must take effective steps to put pressure on Russia.

Photo: OP

During the talks with Zhelyazkov, they discussed bilateral relations, security in the Black Sea region, further cooperation in the energy sector, and Ukraine's European integration.

Zelenskyy thanks Bulgarian PM for participating in summit and supporting Ukraine on its way to the EU.

"We have fulfilled the necessary conditions and look forward to opening the negotiation clusters in the near future. I am also grateful for the defense support and all the aid packages – 11 of them already. This is a real support for our people," the President emphasized .

on June 11, Odesa hosts the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, which is attended by Serbian President Vucic.

. The summit is also attended by the new president of Romania, Dan.