Zelenskyy meets with Starmer: expectations from the Alaska summit discussed

On Thursday, August 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his visit to the United Kingdom. This was reported by the Office of the President.

Zelenskyy said that on August 13, together with all partners, and on August 14, in a bilateral format, they discussed expectations from the meeting in Alaska and possible prospects.

They also discussed in detail the security guarantees that could "make peace truly sustainable if the United States can press Russia to stop the killing and engage in meaningful diplomacy.".

"It is important that we all work together within the 'coalition of the willing' to achieve effective formats of security work," the President added .

The parties also discussed the continuation of programs to support the Ukrainian army and defense production. Under any scenario, Ukraine will remain strong, Zelensky added.

"We also talked with Kirk about such ways of supplying weapons as the PURL program, and I invited the British to join. Of course, we also discussed our centennial agreement. In August, Ukraine is preparing to ratify it, and as a result, we will be able to hold an expanded Ukraine-UK meeting," the Head of State emphasized.

Another topic is investment in Ukrainian drone production. Zelenskyy reminded that Ukraine has a significant potential to increase production and needs urgent funding for this purpose.

"Drones play a crucial role on the front line. Ukrainian capabilities to produce them are extraordinary. Therefore, investments in such production can really influence the situation at the strategic level. We are working with the UK and all our partners on this," the President summarized .

