Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US guarantees, as only Trump has a dialog with Russia

The head of state emphasized the need for guarantees even after the ceasefire to prevent Putin from returning with new aggression

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs security guarantees from the United States, as it is the only country that has contact with Russia. The head of state said this during the briefing after talks in the White House.

Zelenskyy called it good that he and the American president Donald Trump discussed security guarantees during the meeting and that the United States was not opposed to this topic.

"We talked [to Trump] about this from the point of view that we need security guarantees from the United States, because only the United States can talk to Russia now. Only president Trump has a dialog with Russia. And this is very important. We need strong security guarantees, because I'm afraid and my country is afraid that even after the ceasefire, we will still need security guarantees so that [Russian dictator] Putin did not return to us with new aggression," the Ukrainian leader explained.

He also said that European countries are "almost ready" to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: "It on paper is already ready as to what can be provided by the European side."

The president said that one of the topics of his call with European partners after the meeting with Trump, there were security guarantees, and the parties discussed air defense and PURL mechanism on the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.