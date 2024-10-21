Zelenskyy: US preparing $800 million funding package for Ukrainian drones

On the same day, the US announced a new $400 million aid package for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

The United States plans to invest in the production of Ukrainian drones, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared in an evening video address following talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

He reminded that on October 21, the United States announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine.

"A separate package is being prepared for funding the production of Ukrainian drones, amounting to $800 million. Ukraine is grateful for this support. We need to ensure that, despite any political threats in the world, Ukraine can consistently defend its sovereignty and independence," Zelenskyy said.

On October 21, Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv, where he announced the new $400 million aid package. It includes artillery shells, armored personnel carriers, satellite communication equipment, anti-tank systems, and more.