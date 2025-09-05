Zelenskyy: We will continue to respond to Russia's strikes on energy sector

The head of state noted that "no one will just suffer in the dark"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will continue to defend itself in response to Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector. He said this in a statement during a joint press conference with the Slovak prime minister Robert Fico after negotiations.

"Ukraine is responding to Russian attacks on our energy facilities and will respond," Zelenskyy said.

However, he emphasized that Ukraine wants this war to end.

"But no one will just endure in the dark," he concluded.