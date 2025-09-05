Zelenskyy: We will continue to respond to Russia's strikes on energy sector
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will continue to defend itself in response to Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector. He said this in a statement during a joint press conference with the Slovak prime minister Robert Fico after negotiations.
"Ukraine is responding to Russian attacks on our energy facilities and will respond," Zelenskyy said.
However, he emphasized that Ukraine wants this war to end.
"But no one will just endure in the dark," he concluded.
- In August, Ukraine, in response to Russian attacks on the energy sector, successfully attacked the infrastructure of the Russian Druzhba pipeline, which supplies the aggressor country's oil to Slovakia and Hungary – this led to a new deterioration in Kyiv's relations with these countries.
- At the same time, at the same conference, Slovak PM Fico said that during a meeting in China did not discuss with Russian dictator Putin the topic of the energy blockade of Ukraine.
- Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine does not mind supplying oil and gas to Slovakia through its territory, but only if these energy resources will not be Russian.
Comments (0)