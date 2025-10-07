Law enforcement officials have denied the statement by actress Olena Repina about the alleged abduction of her husband at a checkpoint in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The post was published by the press service of the National Police.

Information about the alleged "abduction of a man" and "violent actions of the police" against his wife is being spread on social media. Law enforcement officials stated that this information is not true.

The police said that on Sunday, October 5, around 23:00, a Ford car was stopped at a checkpoint in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv because the driver had violated traffic rules – he did not comply with the requirements of the "Control" road sign.

Law enforcement officers found that the man was considered to be a draft evader and therefore was to be taken to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. The police offered him to go to the Sviatoshyno TSC to clarify the circumstances, to which he voluntarily agreed.

At that time, a woman who introduced herself as the driver's wife arrived at the checkpoint. According to police, she was behaving aggressively, running out onto the roadway, lying down on the road, threatening law enforcement officers and using foul language.

The police did not use force against her, but called an ambulance to prevent possible harm to herself and others, the National Police said in a statement.

When the woman arrived, the man was already in the police car. According to law enforcement officers, he refused to get out of the car and went to the TCC to clarify the information. No detention or "abduction" took place.

"We understand that such incidents, emotionally highlighted by one side, can cause a resonance. At the same time, we remind you that the actions of law enforcement officers are documented on body cameras, and accordingly, we are publishing the video of the incident. We hope that the video will allow the public to assess the situation based on facts, not emotional statements," the police said.

On the evening of October 5, Repina posted a video on Facebook, in which she claims that her husband was taken away by representatives of the TCC, and that an ambulance was called for her and that they allegedly wanted to handcuff her.

"I'm sitting on the asphalt right now. And I don't know what to do. I want the whole world to know. My husband was taken by the fascists and taken away, there is no contact with him. They threaten to handcuff me," the actress said in Russian.

Repina is a 59-year-old Ukrainian theater and film actress. She has played roles in dozens of TV series, including Real Mystics, Servant of the People, and Papik. The actress is known for her anti-Ukrainian statements, particularly regarding the Maidan. In 2024, she said: "I was not on the Maidan. I hate the Maidan. I believe that Maidan killed Ukraine".

