Action against the military of the TCC in Vinnytsia: three more participants received suspicions

The women are charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and disseminating information about the location of the Defense Forces

Investigative actions (Photo: Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office)

Three participants of the rally against the military near the city stadium in Vinnytsia in early August were notified of suspicion. This was reported by Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on August 1 this year, servicemen of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support brought men who were wanted to the collection point.

Among the men were relatives of the suspects whom the women tried to "take home". The women organized a crowd of citizens in their support. At the same time, they were broadcasting the event live on various social networks.

The prosecutor's office assured that due to such actions, the military of the TCC could not fulfill their duties in time.

Women are charged with incitement to obstruct and impede the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period and dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, if possible, their identification on the ground, committed under martial law.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine.

