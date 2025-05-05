The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has introduced the Dragon H73 mobile anti-aircraft missile system, which combines Soviet R-73 missiles with American HMMWV off-road vehicles. The brigade announced this on its Facebook page.

"This mobile fire vehicle, made on the basis of the first Humvee, is designed to destroy both tactical aircraft and large drones such as Orlan or Shahed. We use it 24/7, since the complex can operate both day and night," said the commander of the unit with the call sign "Shaman."

The Dragon H73 complex is equipped with a module with two Soviet R-73 air-to-air missiles.

These missiles were developed back in the 1980s by the Soviet Union for fighter jets, but were later adapted in various countries for use from land and sea platforms as part of air defense systems.

In order to increase the effectiveness of the exercises, the brigade uses simulators that fully simulate launchers.

"New technologies are very helpful now in training and exercises, because before there was no such opportunity to sit down and practice, and press all the same buttons, to see what it would display, because these simulators simulate everything like in a real machine," added the commander of the unit with the call sign "Shaman".

On March 23, fighters of the Third Assault Brigade announced the liberation of the village of Nadiya in Luhansk Oblast from Russian occupation.

In September 2024, the Third Separate Assault Brigade showed a video of the operation of new Ukrainian "dragon drones" that drop a thermite mixture on Russian positions.