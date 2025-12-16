Mariana Bezuhla, a non-factional MP and former "servant" of, blocked the rostrum during the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on December 16. Broadcast on Rada TV channel.

At the beginning of the meeting, during a speech by Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk Bezuhla began to cover the rostrum with red tape and posters "Syrskyi - for dismissal", "Military reform", "Lies at the front kill", "Terms of service and/or rotation".

Bezuhla explained to European Solidarity MP Oleksiy Honcharenko that she demands the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, and confirmed that she "has questions" about the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy because he "does not make critical decisions." However, she does not demand his resignation because "he is a critical infrastructure facility.".

Stefanchuk demanded to put the rostrum in order before the performance of the Ukrainian anthem and "to release the results of the creative activity of individual deputies".

"Not no, but yes," he replied to Bezuhla's objections.

After that, a number of MPs ran to the rostrum and began to tear down posters, Bezugla tried to prevent them, and short clashes broke out. At that time, the parliament was already singing the anthem.

Bezuhla continued to stand behind the rostrum of the Rada and blocked it for other MPs to speak. After some time, the meeting continued and MPs, including faction leaders, had to speak from their seats.

The MP also swore at her colleague, former "servant" Mykola Tyshchenko .