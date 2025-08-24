DIU shows footage of Novomykhailivka liberation in Donetsk region – video
A video of the liberation of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, from Russian occupants has been released. The footage was released by The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
A successful offensive operation was carried out by the DIU's Active Operations Department, in particular the Artan unit, and the 2nd Assault Battalion of the Third Assault Brigade.
These units drove out the occupiers and regained control of Novomykhailivka.
According to intercepts, the operation caught the occupiers by surprise. The enemy lost about a company of personnel and was forced to transfer reserves from other parts of the front.
Thanks to the coordinated work of reconnaissance, attack aircraft, heavy equipment and drones, Ukrainian units improved their tactical position and strengthened the defense of the strip in the direction of.
"As of now, Novomykhailivka has been cleared of Russians and is under full control of the Ukrainian army. Our flags are returning to where they should be," the DIU noted.
Military intelligence promised to make details of the operation public later.
- On August 20, Syrsky reported on occupants' pressure in the north of Donetsk region.
- On August 24, the chief of the Defense Ministry said that the Defense Forces successfully counterattacked and cleared villages in Donetsk region – Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai and Volodymyrivka.
