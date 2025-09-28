On Saturday, September 27, Russian army drone operators were blown up in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region. About this reported The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine published the video.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, an explosion occurred the day before at a closed guarded military base of the Russian invaders located in the airfield of the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

As a result of a highly complex DIU operation, an enemy UAZ vehicle was destroyed.

At least four occupants, Russian army UAV operators, who were inside the vehicle, were killed as a result of the reconnaissance actions.

On July 16, intelligence reported that in Zaporizhzhya region destroyed russian operators of Skat 350M drones along with the car.

August 2 in Melitopol, a car exploded with the occupiers – five Russian army soldiers were killed.