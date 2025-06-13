In the Zaporizhia direction, a MiG-29 hit a UAV operator control point and Russian warehouses – video
Ukrainian aviation struck at the occupiers' facilities in the Zaporizhia direction. The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this and published a corresponding video.
In the footage, a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force launches a precision strike with guided bombs on the control point of Russian UAV operators.
The second bomb destroys the Russian ammunition and fuel depot.
"We thank our partners for their highly accurate and effective 'arguments'," the Air Force command emphasized.
- On May 31, Syrsky reported that the Russian army had significantly intensified in the Zaporizhia direction, where it was conducting active offensive operations.
- On June 11, the spokesman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Voloshyn, reported that the Russian occupation forces had about 10 km left to reach the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions in the Novopavlivske direction.