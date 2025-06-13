Ukrainian aviation struck at the occupiers' facilities in the Zaporizhia direction. The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this and published a corresponding video.

In the footage, a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force launches a precision strike with guided bombs on the control point of Russian UAV operators.

The second bomb destroys the Russian ammunition and fuel depot.

"We thank our partners for their highly accurate and effective 'arguments'," the Air Force command emphasized.