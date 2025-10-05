Patrol police of Lviv region published footage taken after the Russian combined attack on the region on October 5.

The footage shows law enforcement officers and emergency workers clearing the rubble and helping civilians affected by the attack.

"Police officers also provide security at the hit sites and assist rescue services," the agency said.

According to him, as of about 20:00 on October 5, the debris removal in the village of Lapayivka continued.

"The enemy targeted a school, a kindergarten, a church, residential buildings, hospitals, as well as civilian industrial and life support facilities," the patrol police emphasized.

Earlier it became known that in Lapayivka a residential building was destroyed due to the Russian attack. A family of four people, including a 15-year-old girl, died at the site of the strike. Eight people are also known to have been injured in the region.

It was the largest attack on the Lviv region since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, noted Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the military administration.

"About 163 air targets entered the area of responsibility of the West Air Command: 140 Shaheds and 23 cruise missiles," the official said.