In the "gray zone" on the territory of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, reconnaissance men conducted an operation to clear out Russians. Details were provided to by in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Soldiers of the Brotherhood unit, part of the Timur Special Forces, conducted a successful reconnaissance and sabotage operation in the so-called gray zone of the former reservoir.

In the area of the "Velyki Kuchuhury" site (a group of several islands in the northeastern part of the Kakhovka Reservoir), located seven kilometers from the coastline, special forces found two Russian soldiers. They were eliminated .

The Brotherhood fighters raised the flag of Ukraine over the territory of the islands and took control of it.