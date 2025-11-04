Reconnaissance clears "gray zone" of former Kakhovka reservoir from Russians – video
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
In the "gray zone" on the territory of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, reconnaissance men conducted an operation to clear out Russians. Details were provided to by in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
Soldiers of the Brotherhood unit, part of the Timur Special Forces, conducted a successful reconnaissance and sabotage operation in the so-called gray zone of the former reservoir.
In the area of the "Velyki Kuchuhury" site (a group of several islands in the northeastern part of the Kakhovka Reservoir), located seven kilometers from the coastline, special forces found two Russian soldiers. They were eliminated .
The Brotherhood fighters raised the flag of Ukraine over the territory of the islands and took control of it.
- on October 26, the commander of the SBS Magyar announced the operation "Dam" in Belgorod region, confirming the attack. According to him, Russian positions are being flooded.
- On November 4, intelligence showed video of the operation in Pokrovsk – additional forces made their way to the special forces.
