The Republic of South Africa is ready to host a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was announced by the head of state following a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The leaders met in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. They discussed the situation at the front and a new wave of Russian drone strikes on civilian targets.

"We discussed that Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders without any preconditions. We are grateful to Ramaphosa for South Africa's readiness to host such a meeting and for the country's active involvement in the peace process," Zelenskyy said.

The President's Office clarified that Ramaphosa shared details of his recent contacts with the Russian dictator. Zelensky emphasizes that Ukraine has wanted the war to end since the first second and is doing everything to do so.

Leaders discussed joint activities in the near future.