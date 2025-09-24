The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted special operations behind enemy lines in Russia. Special Forces showed a video.

One of the results of the work was a successful ambush of an enemy vehicle and its crew.

To set up such an ambush, the operators of the 73rd Marine SSO Center conducted additional reconnaissance, identified the "killzone", installed engineering munitions, calculated the trajectory of stopping the vehicle, organized the work of a subgroup of the clearing team, conducted control, observation and protection, time control, LOA, search, detonation, withdrawal.

The SSO emphasized that this is only a part of all the elements and procedures that are part of such an ambush.