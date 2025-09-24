Special Forces ambushed behind enemy lines in Russia - video
The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted special operations behind enemy lines in Russia. Special Forces showed a video.
One of the results of the work was a successful ambush of an enemy vehicle and its crew.
To set up such an ambush, the operators of the 73rd Marine SSO Center conducted additional reconnaissance, identified the "killzone", installed engineering munitions, calculated the trajectory of stopping the vehicle, organized the work of a subgroup of the clearing team, conducted control, observation and protection, time control, LOA, search, detonation, withdrawal.
The SSO emphasized that this is only a part of all the elements and procedures that are part of such an ambush.
- Chief of the General Staff Gnatov told LIGA.net that Russian troops, after unsuccessful offensives in the spring and summer of , are regrouping and trying to create conditions for further advancement.
- On September 22, the 7th Airborne Corps reported that the enemy intensified assault operations on the outskirts of the Pokrovsk agglomeration and is trying to block logistics routes.
Comments (0)