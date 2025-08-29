On the night of August 29, the Defense Forces launched a comprehensive fire strike on a pumping station in the area of the settlement of Naitopovichi in the Bryansk region of Russia, which pumped fuel for the needs of the Russian occupation forces. This was reported... reported / announced / notified / informed General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The strike on the strategic facility of the aggressor country was carried out by units of the missile troops and artillery and the unmanned aerial vehicle forces in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine.

A fire has been reported on the premises; the extent of the damage is being clarified.

It is noted that the station pumps diesel fuel through main oil product pipelines, in particular for the needs of the Russian occupation forces. The facility delivers approximately 10.5 million tons of fuel per year.

"The Defense Forces continue to take effective measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian army, including its logistical capabilities, and to force the invaders to cease their aggressive war against Ukraine," the General Staff stated.