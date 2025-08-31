Ukrainian troops are in the village of Dachne, Dnipropetrovs'k region, despite the statements of the military leadership of the aggressor state. This is evidenced by the video, published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the General Staff denied the statement of the Chief of the General Staff of Russia Valery Gerasimov about the occupation of the settlement.

"What the "occupied" village of Dachne, Dnipro region, looks like, according to Gerasimov's report, is shown by soldiers of the 46th separate airmobile Podilska brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the report says.

The video shows soldiers among the destroyed houses. One of the soldiers waves a Ukrainian flag.

On August 30, Gerasimov, commenting on the summer offensive, said that Russian troops had allegedly overcome the engineering barriers of the Defense Forces on the administrative border of Dnipropetrovs'k region and captured two settlements – Dachne and Filiya.

On July 2, the General Staff denied the information about the occupation of Dachne. At that time, one of the small reconnaissance groups of Russians managed to infiltrate the settlement, but the Defense Forces destroyed it.

On August 10, the General Staff confirmed that the Defense Forces control Dachne.