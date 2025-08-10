General Staff denies data on occupation of Dachne in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Ukrainian soldier (Photo: General Staff)

The information about the occupation of Dachne settlement in Dnipropetrovs'k region by Russians is not true. About this reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the Defense Forces continue to control Dachne. The information about its occupation is not true.

Ukrainian defenders successfully destroy the intentions of the Russian invaders to advance, inflicting significant losses in manpower and holding the designated lines.

The General Staff called for trusting only official sources and verifying information.

Map: DeepState

July 2, General Staff has already denied the information about the occupation of Dachne. At that time, one of the small reconnaissance groups of Russians managed to penetrate the settlement, but the Defense Forces destroyed it.