Ukrainian defenders heavily damaged a Russian heavy flamethrower system TOS Solntsepek. Related video published Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy flamethrower system deployed its position when the bombers discovered it. The occupiers tried to escape, but you can't hide from FPV. A drone strike caused the missile to fire and seriously damaged the installation," the post reads.

The combat work was performed by the pilots of the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade. The unit clarify that the attack took place in the Lyman direction.

The video shows the Solntsepyok fleeing from the UAV through the forest after a drone bomber has been fired at it.

"The hit [from the bomber] was close by, the car may have been damaged, and it [the Solntsepyok] turned around," the recording said.

Later, a Ukrainian FPV drone caught up with the system, and the hit triggered a Solntsepyok missile, which flew near the escort vehicles and detonated.

"The missile's engine was hit by a cumulative hit, which then went off. The TOS was not completely destroyed, but we showed the main thing: the forest is under control, every meter is under our defense," the brigade explained.

REFERENCE. The TOS-1A Solntsepyok is a legend of Russian propaganda. It fires thermobaric ammunition in a volley of 24 shells that can cover an area of 200x200 meters. The Ukrainian military also has several such systems in service, affected during the battles against the Russians. Throughout the war, the "Solntsepyok" were repeatedly destroyed Defense forces.