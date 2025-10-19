The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a Russian "Solntsepyok" while it was fleeing: the missile was triggered by the hit
Ukrainian defenders heavily damaged a Russian heavy flamethrower system TOS Solntsepek. Related video published Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"The enemy flamethrower system deployed its position when the bombers discovered it. The occupiers tried to escape, but you can't hide from FPV. A drone strike caused the missile to fire and seriously damaged the installation," the post reads.
The combat work was performed by the pilots of the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade. The unit clarify that the attack took place in the Lyman direction.
The video shows the Solntsepyok fleeing from the UAV through the forest after a drone bomber has been fired at it.
"The hit [from the bomber] was close by, the car may have been damaged, and it [the Solntsepyok] turned around," the recording said.
Later, a Ukrainian FPV drone caught up with the system, and the hit triggered a Solntsepyok missile, which flew near the escort vehicles and detonated.
"The missile's engine was hit by a cumulative hit, which then went off. The TOS was not completely destroyed, but we showed the main thing: the forest is under control, every meter is under our defense," the brigade explained.
- On September 30, it became known that Ukrainian soldiers two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" were hit.
