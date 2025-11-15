Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy road connecting Selydove and Pokrovsk – video

Defense forces are cutting off Russian logistical routes on the outskirts of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, including destroying a road. This was reported by the Seventh Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the air strike destroyed the road connecting Selydove and Pokrovsk. Therefore, the Russians lost the opportunity to use this road to infiltrate into Pokrovsk with light equipment.

The Seventh Corps emphasized that in other areas, the Ukrainian military is building additional engineering barriers.

At the same time, the command of the occupation forces sends its soldiers to clear these barriers.

Map: DeepState