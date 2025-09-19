Ukrainian Armed Forces hit logistics hub of Russian Marine Brigade in Kursk region – video
Units of the Special Operations Forces struck at the logistics hub of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, located in the Kursk region. This was reported by the command of the Special Operations Forces and shown in a video.
The strike was carried out last night, from September 17 to 18.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a Russian material storage base, ammunition depots, and a place of hidden deployment of weapons and military equipment.
The military emphasized that the Russian 810th Marine Brigade, stationed in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, is actively involved in offensive operations in the North Slobozhansky sector. The personnel of this brigade are involved in committing war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.
- the 810th Brigade of the Russian Federation has repeatedly suffered from Ukrainian attacks.
- on December 25, 2024, a strike was carried out on the command post of the 810th Brigade. Then the deputy commander of the brigade, Salim Pashtov, could have been killed.
- On January 3, 2025, the Defense Forces also hit the command post of the Russians in the Kursk region – probably also at the location of the 810th Brigade.
- On January 7, the Armed Forces again precisely hit the command post of the 810th.
