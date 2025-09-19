Units of the Special Operations Forces struck at the logistics hub of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation, located in the Kursk region. This was reported by the command of the Special Operations Forces and shown in a video.

The strike was carried out last night, from September 17 to 18.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a Russian material storage base, ammunition depots, and a place of hidden deployment of weapons and military equipment.

The military emphasized that the Russian 810th Marine Brigade, stationed in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, is actively involved in offensive operations in the North Slobozhansky sector. The personnel of this brigade are involved in committing war crimes, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war.