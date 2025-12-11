Ukrainian defenders from the National Guard's Charter Brigade rescued five puppies from the front line in Kharkiv Oblast using a ground-based drone. The details of this to LIGA.net said the press service of the connection.

According to her, the drone operators of the Yasni Ochy UAV strike unit were preparing for combat work near their dugout when they suddenly heard unusual sounds.

"I was taking the drone out to the runway and heard whining about 400 meters from our dugout. There's an abandoned dugout and a lot of stretched anti-drone nets, and this dog got tangled in one of them," said the drone operator, nicknamed "Joystick," about the first puppy.

He said that after the fighters rescued the first puppy, they heard another one whimpering 10 meters away: "We came closer and saw that he was tangled in that net so tightly that he even had two eyes stretched, he couldn't move at all. We rescued him carefully."

"Then a third one appeared on the horizon, completely dirty and wet. We decided to bring them all into the dugout, feed them and warm them up. Then two more appeared. We were like: "Wow, what are we going to do with them?" The commander said: "Today we will have a ground robotic system (GRS) deliver them," he added.

Eventually, in the evening, the five puppies were put into two carriers and loaded onto a ground drone that completed the logistics mission and returned to their permanent location.

"Eventually, the puppies made it to the safe zone unharmed. The fighters of the Charter arranged a kennel for them and fed them. The next morning, UAnimals volunteers visited the furry animals," the press service reports.

All five puppies have been sterilized and are now "as healthy as possible and ready to go into good hands," said Joystyk, adding that three dogs have already been taken away, and two are still with the fighters.

In September, Charter reported on evacuation a cat with an advanced ground robot.