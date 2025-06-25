Ukraine has tested a guided aerial bomb (GAB) capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 60 km. In the future, it is planned to achieve a range of at least 80 km, Defense Express reports .

The Ukrainian KAB was tested from a Su-24 front-line bomber during horizontal flight.

The unified planning and correction module, which converts an aerial bomb into a guided bomb, looks like a Russian one from the outside. But Ukrainian developers – the Medoid design bureau – aim to make the Ukrainian KAB more accurate.

"The planning and control module for a 500-kg bomb is of our own design. The developed wings are easy to put on. There are no problems with connecting them. Only a few minutes," said representatives of the bureau.

As of now, the Ukrainian KAB is flying 60 kilometers and hitting the designated target.

But developers already have solutions that will allow them to hit targets at ranges of 80–100 km.