Defense forces are destroying the echeloned air defense system of the Russians. This was reported by Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Donetsk sector, Ukrainian troops discovered and destroyed three anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian Armed Forces and a command and control vehicle of an anti-aircraft missile division.

In particular:

→ "Tor" (unspecified modification) – radius of interception of air targets up to 15 km;

→ "Buk-M3" (destroyed) – the most modern modification, interception radius up to 70 km;

→ S-300 – designed to destroy aircraft and intercept missiles at a distance of up to 200 km.

The operation was carried out by the operators of the Charlie Company of the 14th separate regiment of the BnBAC of the SSU in cooperation with the 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Black Forest".

The military noted that the Russians use SAMs of various ranges to build a echeloned defense against Ukrainian aircraft, missiles and UAVs in a certain area of the front.

Disabling the command and control vehicle paralyzes or significantly complicates the enemy's control of the anti-aircraft missile division, and creates vulnerable zones in its airspace.