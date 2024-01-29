President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded his traditional evening video address, discussing a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about working with European allies and summarizing the visit of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to Ukraine. He made no mention of the alleged "dismissal" of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"We discussed the planned details of intergovernmental cooperation – with Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania, and Bulgaria. The agreements that already exist. The agreements that we aim to reach. It was very substantive," Zelenskyy stated.

Additionally, a teleconference was held where the president listened to military reports on the frontline situation and intelligence on current issues.

"A special question regarding drones. The issue of production, supply, and provision of units. One of the most important tasks of the year is to outpace the enemy in the quality of drone operations," the head of state added.

In the evening, anonymous Telegram channels, some believed to be connected to the President's Office, along with several Ukrainian MPs, spread rumors about Zaluzhnyi's supposed resignation. To "confirm" this, they suggested waiting for Zelenskyy's address, implying he would officially comment on the rumors.

During the address, the head of state did not touch upon this topic, and his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov denied it.

