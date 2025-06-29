Air pollution recorded after Russia's strike on Drohobych

On the night of June 29, the occupiers hit an industrial facility, causing a fire to start there

In Drohobych, a slight excess of nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide was detected after a fire that resulted from a Russian attack. This was reported to by the head of the Lviv regional military administration Maxim Kozitsky.

He reminded that due to the Russian attack on the night of June 29, a fire broke out in Drohobych, resulting in smoke.

According to the results of research by the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, a slight excess of nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide was determined.

Kozitsky emphasized that there is no threat to the lives of Drohobych residents. The situation is under control.

In order to avoid unpleasant sensations, people with chronic diseases of the respiratory and cardiovascular systems are advised to heed the following tips:

→ if possible, stay indoors;

→ close windows and doors tightly. Refrain from ventilating;

→ if it is necessary to go outside, use respiratory protection, such as a regular mask, but wet it from the inside, a respirator or a gauze mask that has been moistened beforehand. You can also use a moistened cloth;

→ drink plenty of fluids;

→ avoid strenuous physical activity;

→ wet clean the room.