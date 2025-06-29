Russia hit an industrial facility in Drohobych. Residents were urged not to go out unnecessarily

Due to the Russian attack, there is no electricity supply in part of the city and in some settlements of the community

Drohobych (Photo: Drohobych City Council)

On the night of June 29, during a massive attack, Russia struck an industrial facility in the Drohobych community of Lviv Oblast. This was reported by and Drohobych City Council.

The occupiers attacked the company with missiles and drones. There were no casualties.

In the morning, all response services arrived at the scene. A commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies has been set up in the Drohobych City Council. Law enforcement agencies have blocked the entrances to the affected area and are controlling the situation in the city.

Surveys are being actively conducted in the community. Police are patrolling the streets to identify possible additional damage.

Relevant services are measuring air and radiation levels. Preliminary results are expected within three hours.

The city council noted that there is no electricity supply in part of the city and in some settlements of the community. Work to restore it continues.

Residents of the community were urged to stay at home, if possible, not to go out unless necessary.

"Close windows, doors, and vents tightly. Turn off air conditioners, ventilation, heaters with air intake from the outside. Protect your respiratory system, prepare cotton gauze bandages moistened with water or a weak soda solution. You can use a wet towel or cloth," the message says.

The head of the Drohobych district administration, Stepan Kulyniak, confirmed that there was a hit to an industrial infrastructure facility. According to him, the attack caused a large-scale fire.

All emergency services are working at the site, information is being updated, Kulyniak added.