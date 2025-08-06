Choreographer, who lost UAH 1 million in a casino for children's trip, is served with suspicion notice in Cherkasy

Coach of a dance ensemble from Cherkasy region is charged with fraud on a large scale

The suspect (Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General)

A choreographer who collected money from children's parents for a trip to Georgia and lost it in an online casino was served with a notice of suspicion in Cherkasy. About this reported Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the coach of a dance ensemble in Cherkasy region collected money from the children's parents for a trip to Georgia under the pretext of their participation in a festival.

In fact, she spent the money at her own discretion, namely, she lost in an online casino. It was more than UAH 1 million that she collected between April and July 2025.

Twenty-six people were recognized as victims in the proceedings.

The woman was served a notice of suspicion of fraud on an especially large scale. She was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest due to the fact that the suspect has a minor child.

