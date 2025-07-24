Nazariy Husakov is suspected of fraud: he defrauded people of more than UAH 1.3 million

The National Police notified Nazariy Husakov in absentia of suspicion in the case of fraud at charity events. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, evidence of misappropriation of funds worth over UAH 1.3 million.

The investigation established that the 31-year-old Lviv resident was officially provided with a free drug for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) under the city program. But, despite this, he continued to raise funds allegedly for the purchase of the same drug.

To raise funds, Husakov used the support of public figures and posted appeals for donations on social media, Telegram channels, and online platforms (PayPal, BuyMeACoffee, etc.). In total, during 2023-2024, he raised more than UAH 1.3 million.

According to the case file, the funds were not fully used for treatment, but were mostly spent on gambling, investments in cryptocurrencies, and other personal needs.

Gusakov was served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of fraud committed on an especially large scale. He is known to have traveled abroad in June this year.

Law enforcement interrogated more than 400 people as witnesses and identified thousands of transactions worth more than UAH 100 million that were made as "charitable donations".

Currently, the exact number of people who transferred "charitable donations" to the suspect has not yet been established – there are thousands of transactions. It has been established that only those who transferred amounts over UAH 10,000 are more than 1,200 people.