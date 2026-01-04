Death toll in Kharkiv rises to four after Russian attack on December 2

Fragments of another person were found at the impact site

The aftermath of the attack in Kharkiv (Photo: SES of Kharkiv region / Telegram)

Body fragments of another person were found in Kharkiv as a result of the attack on December 2. About this reported mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov.

This brings the death toll to four. Terekhov added that rescue and search operations at the site of the tragedy continue.

on January 2, the Russians inflicted a rocket attack on the center of Kharkiv. Several dozen people were injured, including a six-month-old child.

On the same day, rescuers unlocked the body of a three-year-old child from the rubble, and at night a 22-year-old woman.

on January 3, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov notedthe report said that five people could be trapped under the rubble.