Donetsk region is completely de-energized due to Russian attacks on power facilities

Residents of Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions are also partially without electricity

Energy in Ukraine (Photo: ERA/Stanislav Kozliuk)

The entire Donetsk region was cut off from electricity on the afternoon of November 2 due to Russian strikes on infrastructure. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin.

According to him, emergency power outages have begun in the national grid. Power engineers are already solving the problem, power supply in the region will be restored as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Energy reported that Russia has once again attacked power facilities. In addition to Donetsk region, residents of Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions are also partially without power.

"Where the security situation permits, specialists from energy companies have already started restoration work," the ministry said .