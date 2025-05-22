In Lviv region, a group of men beat a military CCC: he has fractured ribs and hematomas

The incident occurred on the evening of Wednesday, May 21, in Nowy Rozdol.

Military (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In Novy Rozdol, Lviv region, a group of men beat a serviceman of the Territorial Center for Recruiting and Social Support. This was reported by the press service of the Lviv Regional CCK and SP.

Nestor Didyk is a Maidanite, since February 2022 a participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war, who defended Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions as part of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Due to his health, he was transferred to serve in the CCK.

On May 21, at around 11:00 p.m., senior soldier Didyk was participating in a military conscription notification event. On Shevchenko Avenue, one of the men responded with rudeness and insults when asked to show his military registration documents.

A few minutes later, a group of about eight men ran up and began to punch the soldier. He was knocked to the ground and kicked in the head. The attackers were stopped only by the intervention of the military.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He is in the hospital, where he was diagnosed with hematomas on his face and fractured ribs. Doctors are still making a final diagnosis.

The police have opened criminal proceedings under the article on causing bodily harm of moderate severity.