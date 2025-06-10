In Sumy, unknown people cut out the symbol "Z" on a banner with photos of fallen soldiers

The search for the person involved in the act of vandalism continues.

Police (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On Tuesday, June 10, damage was discovered to one of the banners on the Alley of Memory on Independence Square in Sumy. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hrygorov.

"The symbol "Z" appeared on the canvas – a sign of Russian aggression, which is a direct insult to the memory of our heroes who fought for the freedom of Ukraine," the head of the OVA wrote.

Grigorov added that law enforcement officers are already establishing the circumstances of the incident and the time of its commission. The search for the person involved in the act of vandalism is ongoing.

He also gave instructions to restore the damaged canvas as soon as possible and remove traces of vandalism.

Photo: National Police/Supilne

The Sumy city portal writes that the Alley of Memory was opened in May this year in the city center. The composition consists of cubes measuring two by two meters, on which photographs of fallen soldiers are placed. Under each photo is indicated the name and surname, date of birth, date and place of death, military rank and unit.

On June 20, 2024, in Kyiv, a woman committed an act of vandalism on the graves of fallen soldiers – Dmytro Kotsiubayl (Da Vinci), Andriy Pilshchykov (Juice), and Pavlo Petrychenko.

In October, unknown individuals vandalized the graves of fallen servicemen in Lviv.