Kharkiv TCC: Man falls out of third floor window while trying to escape from military commissariat

In Kharkiv region, at night, a person liable for military service fell out of the third floor window of the building of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. This was reported to by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Recruiting and Social Support Center.

According to the military, a man fell out of the window of an administrative building while trying to escape.

He suffered injuries to his limbs, ribs and head as a result of the fall. The victim was called an emergency medical team, which promptly took him to the hospital to provide the necessary assistance.

The military assured that no unlawful actions were committed against the man by representatives of the RTCC and the JV.

"The incident occurred solely due to the careless and reckless actions of the citizen himself, who, evading military duty, endangered his own life and health," the statement reads.