Fire in Kharkiv shopping mall: police serve suspicion notice to man who set fire to building

Police (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In Kharkiv, a man who, according to the investigation, set fire to the building of the district Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support was served a notice of suspicion. This was reported to by the police of the Kharkiv region.

In the evening of June 11, the police received a report of a fire in the building of the district shopping center and joint venture in Kharkiv. The investigative team and rescuers immediately arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers found that the building had been set on fire.

According to the investigation, the crime was committed by a 29-year-old Kharkiv resident previously convicted of other crimes. On that day, the man was invited to the TCC premises to check his military registration documents.

While inside the institution, he took advantage of the moment when the staff did not control his actions, locked himself in one of the rooms, where he set fire to a cloth with a lighter.

After the crime, he took advantage of the commotion and escaped through a second-floor window. The Kharkiv resident was notified of suspicion under the article on intentional destruction or damage to property. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Photo: Kharkiv regional police