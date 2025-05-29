In the Kharkiv region, a military CCC lost a hand due to an explosion near his car

The man's life is currently out of danger.

In the Kharkiv region, a serviceman of the Territorial Center for Recruiting and Social Support was injured as a result of an explosion of an unknown object. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Territorial Center for Recruiting and Social Support.

A serviceman from one of the district CCCs of the region was seriously injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown object that he found near his car.

The man was given emergency medical care, and doctors were forced to amputate his hand. His life is currently out of danger.

The causes and circumstances of the incident are being investigated. Criminal proceedings have been initiated into this fact.

Additional classes and briefings on handling explosive and suspicious items are being held at the regional and district CCCs and SPs.