In the Kharkiv region, a military CCC lost a hand due to an explosion near his car
In the Kharkiv region, a serviceman of the Territorial Center for Recruiting and Social Support was injured as a result of an explosion of an unknown object. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Territorial Center for Recruiting and Social Support.
A serviceman from one of the district CCCs of the region was seriously injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown object that he found near his car.
The man was given emergency medical care, and doctors were forced to amputate his hand. His life is currently out of danger.
The causes and circumstances of the incident are being investigated. Criminal proceedings have been initiated into this fact.
Additional classes and briefings on handling explosive and suspicious items are being held at the regional and district CCCs and SPs.
- On March 27, 2025, the SBU reported that an FSB agent had been detained, whom the Russians had tried to blow up near the Trade Center in Kherson.
- On April 7, the SBU reported the detention in the Poltava region of a woman who, according to law enforcement officers, was planning to commit terrorist attacks near the regional police station and the Trade Center.
- On April 30, it was reported that a 29-year-old man in Kharkiv threatened employees of the Trade Center with a knife.