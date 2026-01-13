Kyiv Regional Water Administration denies lack of water supply schedules in Irpin
The Irpinvodokanal utility company has announced the introduction of water supply schedules in the Irpin and Gostomel communities. Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk objected this information.
No water supply schedules are introduced. Despite the nightly enemy shelling, all systems are working steadily. There is no reason to limit water consumption at the moment, he added.
The city is working to restore power supply. Irpin's critical infrastructure facilities are equipped with generators and backup power sources.
Previously, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko saidwho spoke to Kalashnyk about this issue, noting that water supply in Irpin should be restored as soon as possible without any schedules: "We have the resources to restore it, and we have sent the appropriate equipment for backup power supply to Irpin."
Prior to that, Irpinvodokanal reportedthe company said that due to the lack of electricity, water will be supplied according to a temporary schedule (from 06:00 to 09:00 and from 18:00 to 21:30).
After the power is restored, water supply was promised to be restored in a normal mode, Irpinvodokanal said.
- On the night of January 13, Russia launched 25 missiles and 293 attack drones were fired at Ukraine. There were hits in several locations.
- Russia fires ballistic missiles at the Nova Poshta terminal near Kharkiv, there are dead. Also, the "shahids" attacked the energy sector in Odesa.
- Air defense was operating in Kyiv at night. Throughout the capital and in Bucha district of Kyiv region on January 13, there were implemented emergency power outages.
- Shelling significantly worsened the already difficult situation in the energy sector. About 500 high-rise buildings were left without heating. Trolleybuses and trams stopped running on the right bank.
