Kyiv Regional Water Administration denies lack of water supply schedules in Irpin

Water supply and sewerage in the community in Kyiv region are functioning, says Kalashnyk

Water tap (Photo: Depositphotos)

The Irpinvodokanal utility company has announced the introduction of water supply schedules in the Irpin and Gostomel communities. Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk objected this information.

No water supply schedules are introduced. Despite the nightly enemy shelling, all systems are working steadily. There is no reason to limit water consumption at the moment, he added.

The city is working to restore power supply. Irpin's critical infrastructure facilities are equipped with generators and backup power sources.

Previously, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko saidwho spoke to Kalashnyk about this issue, noting that water supply in Irpin should be restored as soon as possible without any schedules: "We have the resources to restore it, and we have sent the appropriate equipment for backup power supply to Irpin."

Prior to that, Irpinvodokanal reportedthe company said that due to the lack of electricity, water will be supplied according to a temporary schedule (from 06:00 to 09:00 and from 18:00 to 21:30).

After the power is restored, water supply was promised to be restored in a normal mode, Irpinvodokanal said.