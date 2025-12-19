Part of Odesa left without water, electricity and heat due to Russian attack

Damage to a critical infrastructure facility results in a part of the city without communications

Attack on Odesa (Photo: Serhiy Lysak / Facebook)

As a result of of the Russian attack on December 18, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged in Odesa and part of the city was left without electricity, heat and water. This was reported by chief Of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and acting mayor of the city Ihor Koval.

A densely populated part of the city was left without electricity, water and heat supply. Specialists are working to restore the supply of utilities.

One casualty of moderate severity is known. She was taken to a medical facility.

Lysak added that the shock wave also damaged the homes of Odesa residents. Traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway was again temporarily suspended in both directions.

According to Koval, as a result of the nighttime enemy attack, critical infrastructure facilities were de-energized. This led to a temporary interruption of water supply in part of the Peresypsky district of the city.

He said that starting from 08:30, technical water delivery was organized to the following addresses:

→ 67, Luzanivska St. – near the office of the KLEVER Management Company;

→ 26, Joliot-Curie str;

→ 135, Knyazya Volodymyr Velykyi str;

→ 9 Marselska St. – near the Tavria B supermarket;

→ 1, Vladyslava Buvalkina (Bocharova) St. – in the courtyard (entrance to the site between building No. 1 and the Silpo shopping center);

→ 5/1 Yaroslav Baisa (Vysotsky) str;

→ 12 Akademika Zabolotnoho St;

→ Entuziastov Park;

→ 70 Semena Palia Street, near the Eva store;

→ 83 Semena Paliya str.