Passenger trains are delayed due to night shelling in Poltava region

Fires and partial power outages occurred in Poltava region as a result of another Russian attack. Some trains are delayed for up to three hours

Illustrative photo: ERA

On the night of September 18, Russia attacked the railway infrastructure in the Myrhorod district, causing four passenger trains to be delayed. This was reported to by, the acting head of the Poltava regional military administration, Volodymyr Kohut, and Ukrzaliznytsia .

Fires broke out in the region, they were localized. One person was injured.

Ukrzaliznytsia also reported a temporary power outage at several sections in the region. Backup diesel locomotives have been deployed.

Several passenger trains are delayed within three hours:

→ 102 Kherson – Kramatorsk;

→ 63/111 Kharkiv, Izyum – Lviv;

→ 64/112 Lviv – Kharkiv, Izyum;

→ 791 Kremenchuk – Kyiv.

As of 07:00, the damage has been localized and the power has been restored – trains (including suburban electric trains) will continue to run as usual.