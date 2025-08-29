Russia drops four KABs on Zaporizhzhia suburbs, wounding a one-year-old child

Su-34, one of the KAB carriers (Illustrative screenshot from a video by the Russian Defense Ministry)

On the night of August 29, Russia shelled the village of Malokaterinovka in Zaporizhzhia district from the air, injuring a one-year-old child. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

At 22:59, Fedorov warned of the threat of guided aerial bombs (CABs) in Zaporizhzhia region. A journalist for LIGA.net in Zaporizhzhia reported that after 23:00 on August 28, a series of powerful explosions were heard on the southern outskirts of the regional center.

Later, it became known that Russia launched four strikes on Malokaterinivka in the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia, hitting residential buildings.

Several private houses caught fire. The blast wave damaged houses and outbuildings located nearby.

A one-year-old boy was wounded, doctors provided him with the necessary assistance.

Malokaterinivka is about 11 km from the temporarily occupied territories and the combat zone.