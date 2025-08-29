Death toll in Kyiv rises to 23 due to Russia's massive strike on August 28
The death toll from the Russian attack on August 28 has risen in Kyiv. This was reported to by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.
As of 01:27 a.m. on August 29, 23 people were reported dead, he did not provide any other details.
In the evening of August 28, the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko reported, that 63 injured residents of the city, including 11 children, were also known. There are 35 wounded in hospitals, including six children.
According to rescuers, rescue operations in the capital were still ongoing as of 21:00 on August 28.
- On the night of August 28, Russia massively attacked Ukraine, in particular Kyiv – the enemy launched almost 600 drones and 31 missiles. In the capital, the consequences were recorded in seven districts. In the Darnytsia district – direct hit into a five-story building, destroyed the entrance.
- August 29 in the capital was declared a Day of Mourning for the victims, the debris is being cleared.
- As a result of a massive Russian attack, in particular, the buildings of the European Union and the British Council were damaged.
- EU and UK summon Russian ambassadors due to damage to diplomatic institutions in Kyiv.
- US Special Representative Kellogg said that this blatant attack threatens the peace, that Trump is seeking to achieve.
