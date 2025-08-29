Death toll in Kyiv rises to 23 due to Russia's massive strike on August 28

Rescuers reported that emergency rescue operations in the capital are ongoing

Footage from the site of rubble removal in Kyiv (Photo: SES)

The death toll from the Russian attack on August 28 has risen in Kyiv. This was reported to by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

As of 01:27 a.m. on August 29, 23 people were reported dead, he did not provide any other details.

In the evening of August 28, the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko reported, that 63 injured residents of the city, including 11 children, were also known. There are 35 wounded in hospitals, including six children.

According to rescuers, rescue operations in the capital were still ongoing as of 21:00 on August 28.