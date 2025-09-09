Russia drops unexploded ordnance on people in Yarova, Donetsk region, more than 20 dead – video

The blow came at a time when people were receiving their pensions

Attack on Yarovaya (Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin)

The Russian army has struck the village of Yarova in Donetsk region with an air bomb. According to preliminary reports, more than 20 people were killed, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said, that as of 12:30 p.m., 21 people were killed and the same number were wounded.

"The Russians attacked people while they were receiving their pensions. This is not military action – it is pure terrorism," he emphasized .

Rescuers, medics, police, and local authorities are currently working at the scene to help the victims and establish the exact consequences of the attack. Filashkin urged residents of Donetsk region to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

The President emphasized that such attacks should not go unanswered by the world.

"The Russians continue to destroy lives, but avoid new strong sanctions, new strong strikes. The world must not remain silent. The world should not remain inactive. We need a reaction from the United States, Europe, and the G20. We need strong actions to stop Russia from bringing death," he said .

Warning: Video contains sensitive images.