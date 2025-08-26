Russian shelling de-energized the mines of the Dobropole community. 148 miners remain underground

Details of the Russian shelling that cut off power to Dobropilska community's mines are unknown

Mine (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Mines of Dobropole community in Donetsk region are de-energized as a result of Russian shelling – 148 miners remain underground. About this reported mykhailo Volynets, chairman of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, vice president of the All-European Union of Trade Unions.

Other details of the enemy attack are currently unknown.

At the same time, the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadym Filashkin on the morning of August 26 reportedthe Ministry of Defense said that in just one day, Russians fired 20 times at the settlements of Donetsk region.

Two houses were damaged in Dobropillia of the Kryvyi Rih community. The administrative building in Svyatogorivka of the Dobropil community was damaged.