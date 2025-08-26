Russian shelling de-energized the mines of the Dobropole community. 148 miners remain underground
Mines of Dobropole community in Donetsk region are de-energized as a result of Russian shelling – 148 miners remain underground. About this reported mykhailo Volynets, chairman of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, vice president of the All-European Union of Trade Unions.
Other details of the enemy attack are currently unknown.
At the same time, the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadym Filashkin on the morning of August 26 reportedthe Ministry of Defense said that in just one day, Russians fired 20 times at the settlements of Donetsk region.
Two houses were damaged in Dobropillia of the Kryvyi Rih community. The administrative building in Svyatogorivka of the Dobropil community was damaged.
- on August 11, the DeepStae project reported that the occupiers were advancing northeast of Dobropillia, Donetsk region. The Dnipro group emphasized that in this and Pokrovske directions, the occupiers are trying to infiltrate in small groups through the first line of Ukrainian defense, but there is no question of control over the territory.
- on August 12, the First Corps of the National Guard "Azov" reported that its fighters occupied the defense line in the Pokrovske direction. The General Staff said that the reserve forces take actionto stop the enemy's advance.
- august 15 Zelensky reportedhe said that the Defense Forces had made progress in the Pokrovsk sector. The President said that a decision had been made to strengthen all areas in the Donetsk region.
- august 16, 93rd Brigade "Kholodny Yar" showed the footage clearing the outskirts of Dobropillya.
