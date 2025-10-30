Russia hits TV tower in the center of Chernihiv

After the October 29 attack, the TV tower's structure was damaged

TV tower in Chernihiv (Photo: wikipedia)

In Chernihiv, Russians attacked a TV tower in the city center. The structure was damaged, The city administration told that the attack took place on October 29.

In the near future, experts will work to stabilize the structure to prevent possible emergencies and ensure the safety of the city.

"We ask Chernihiv residents to stay away from the TV tower and limit their stay within a radius of 200 meters. Compliance with these recommendations is a guarantee of your safety," the city council said .

Authorities did not say what the enemy used to attack the city.

Smoke after the attack on the TV tower (Photo: Suspilne Chernihiv)