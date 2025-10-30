Russia hits TV tower in the center of Chernihiv
In Chernihiv, Russians attacked a TV tower in the city center. The structure was damaged, The city administration told that the attack took place on October 29.
In the near future, experts will work to stabilize the structure to prevent possible emergencies and ensure the safety of the city.
"We ask Chernihiv residents to stay away from the TV tower and limit their stay within a radius of 200 meters. Compliance with these recommendations is a guarantee of your safety," the city council said .
Authorities did not say what the enemy used to attack the city.
- On the night of October 30, the enemy attacked thermal power plants in different regions. There is damage in Cherkasy, Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. This is the third massive attack on the company's TPPs in October..
- Russia also hit a hostel in Zaporizhzhia. There are 17 injured and two dead whose bodies were recovered from the rubble.
- Ladyzhyn in Vinnytsia region was left without electricity, heat and water due to the Russian attack. Kindergartens are temporarily closed.
- In total, the enemy launched 633 drones and 52 missiles at Ukraine . There are direct hits, 623 targets were downed.
