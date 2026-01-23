Russia killed four people, including a child, with drones in a village near Kramatorsk – photos

A five-year-old boy, his father and two neighbors were killed in a Russian attack. The mother of the deceased child and three girls were wounded

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

Russians launched drone strikes on the village of Cherkaske, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, killing four people, including a child. Five more people were injured, three of them children. This was reported to by Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

january 22, at 22:50, Russian troops strike with Geranium-2 drones at the private sector of Cherkasy.

A 32-year-old man and his five-year-old son, as well as two of their neighbors, were killed in a residential building hit.

In addition, the mother of the deceased boy and three girls aged 12, 14 and 16 were injured. A 34-year-old local woman was also wounded. The victims were in their homes at the time of the attack .

The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, burns and abrasions. Doctors assess their condition as severe and moderate.

Two houses destroyed.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

Cherkaske on the DeepState map