Russia killed four people, including a child, with drones in a village near Kramatorsk – photos
Russians launched drone strikes on the village of Cherkaske, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, killing four people, including a child. Five more people were injured, three of them children. This was reported to by Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.
january 22, at 22:50, Russian troops strike with Geranium-2 drones at the private sector of Cherkasy.
A 32-year-old man and his five-year-old son, as well as two of their neighbors, were killed in a residential building hit.
In addition, the mother of the deceased boy and three girls aged 12, 14 and 16 were injured. A 34-year-old local woman was also wounded. The victims were in their homes at the time of the attack .
The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, burns and abrasions. Doctors assess their condition as severe and moderate.
Two houses destroyed.
- On the afternoon of January 22, Russians attacked the settlements of Kozacha Lopan and Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region, killing two volunteers and injuring another civilian.
- Also during the day, Russia attacked Dnipro with drones, resulting in destruction in a multi-storey building, injuring people.
- Around the same time, Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, injuring 13 people, including four children.
