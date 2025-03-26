Russia launches mass drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast, injuring children

Casualties were reported in Kharkiv and Zolochiv

Аftermath of the attack (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration)

On the evening of March 26, Russia launched a massive drone attack on Kharkiv and surrounding settlements. The assault was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to Syniehubov, at least 15 explosions were heard in the regional center. A 12-year-old girl was injured and hospitalized.

He also reported that warehouse facilities caught fire in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district.

Additionally, regional authorities confirmed that Russian forces hit a residential building in Zolochiv with a Shahed drone. A 14-year-old girl sustained severe injuries and was hospitalized in critical condition. A 26-year-old man was also wounded.

Syniehubov added that a 25-year-old man was injured in Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district due to the attack.

Terekhov stated that in the past hour alone, Russian forces struck Kharkiv at least 12 times with combat drones. Two casualties have been reported, while residential buildings, vehicles, and utility structures sustained damage. Emergency services are already responding to the aftermath.

Later, Syniehubov reported that a 67-year-old woman and a 60-year-old woman were also injured in the attack on Zolochiv.

Three more people experienced acute stress reactions.

Updated at 10:07 p.m. Kyiv time: Terekhov announced that the number of casualties in Kharkiv had risen to eight.

Updated at 11:10 p.m.: Syniehubov clarified that seven people were injured in the drone attack on Zolochiv.

Three individuals suffered blast injuries, while four others experienced acute stress reactions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russian drone assault, stating that more than a dozen drones had struck Kharkiv.

"Ordinary residential buildings have been damaged, and so far 8 people have been wounded, including a 12-year-old girl. No country should have to go through this," he wrote.

On March 25, reports indicated that 14 drones struck a business in Izium within an hour.

During the night of March 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 drones of various types, causing damage in four oblasts.