Russia strikes at critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region: 19 settlements without electricity

The aggressor state attacked Novoukrainskyi district with "shaheds", people were left without electricity

Photo: SES

On the night of October 24, Russia attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Kirovohrad region. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Andriy Raykovych.

Strikes were carried out on the territory of Novoukrainsk district.

19 settlements were left without electricity.

The State Emergency Service reported that the Russian drone attack caused fires at several locations.

Preliminary, there were no casualties or injuries.