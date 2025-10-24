Russia strikes at critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region: 19 settlements without electricity
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the night of October 24, Russia attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Kirovohrad region. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Andriy Raykovych.
Strikes were carried out on the territory of Novoukrainsk district.
19 settlements were left without electricity.
The State Emergency Service reported that the Russian drone attack caused fires at several locations.
Preliminary, there were no casualties or injuries.
- Russia regularly attacks Ukraine's energy and rail infrastructure .
- Blackout schedules are back in effect throughout Ukraine - for the first time since December 2024.
Comments (0)